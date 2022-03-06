PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,438,000 after buying an additional 306,370 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,309,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

