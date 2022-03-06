PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $459.46

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 459.46 ($6.16) and last traded at GBX 459.46 ($6.16), with a volume of 378535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 515.50 ($6.92).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on PageGroup from GBX 730 ($9.79) to GBX 770 ($10.33) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 685 ($9.19) price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PageGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 662 ($8.88).

The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 598.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 626.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 17,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £111,497.70 ($149,601.10).

PageGroup Company Profile (LON:PAGE)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

