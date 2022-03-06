Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Nutrien by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 6.1% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 0.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR traded up $5.31 on Friday, reaching $94.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,017,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $95.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

