Pacifica Partners Inc. Increases Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $1,027,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth $1,748,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CAE by 8.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth $448,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CAE by 4,196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC cut their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins cut their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

CAE stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. 198,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,774. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 94.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.64.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

