Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $2.29 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.5% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

Shares of XOM traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.09. The company had a trading volume of 42,784,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,406,135. The firm has a market cap of $356.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $84.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.