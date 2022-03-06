Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in PayPal by 48.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.91. 20,151,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,052,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.98. The firm has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

