Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after buying an additional 5,575,344 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,687,000 after buying an additional 2,245,763 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after buying an additional 1,876,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after buying an additional 1,697,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,678,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,062. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.77.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

