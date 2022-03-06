Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 300 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHP traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $73.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,597,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.20) to GBX 2,300 ($30.86) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,001.17.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

