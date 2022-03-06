P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the January 31st total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 362.5 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKFKF shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS:BKFKF traded down $4.74 on Friday, reaching $60.91. 577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425. P/F Bakkafrost has a 12 month low of $59.50 and a 12 month high of $92.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.16.

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The Farming segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

