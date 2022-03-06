Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 222.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $5.22.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $31,104.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 12,679 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,433.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $140,382 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 32,173 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

