Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 222.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%.
Shares of OXSQ opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $5.22.
In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $31,104.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 12,679 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,433.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $140,382 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
About Oxford Square Capital
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
