Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OXM shares. Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $743,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.77. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

About Oxford Industries (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

