Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $647.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 647 ($8.68) and last traded at GBX 650.17 ($8.72), with a volume of 34787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 652 ($8.75).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,450 ($19.46) to GBX 1,340 ($17.98) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,634 ($21.92).

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £580.84 million and a P/E ratio of 28.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 910.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,232.41.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.