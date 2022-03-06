Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,472,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,404,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,652,000. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXAC stock remained flat at $$9.96 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,521. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

