Owlet (OWLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect Owlet to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OWLT stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.78. Owlet has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

Get Owlet alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWLT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owlet by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 59,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owlet by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 63,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Owlet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Owlet by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Owlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.