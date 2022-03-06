Owlet (OWLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect Owlet to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OWLT stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.78. Owlet has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.
Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc
