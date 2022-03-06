Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms have commented on OMI. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 697,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,439. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

