Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Position Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 249.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,997 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 27.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 4.09. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

