Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OFIX. StockNews.com cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $707.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

