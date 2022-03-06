Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the January 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $56.91.

A number of analysts have commented on DNNGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. HSBC cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 760.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ørsted A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $793.33.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

