Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,420 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 687,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 37,458 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 43,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,836 shares of company stock worth $2,290,936 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,190. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.95. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -158.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.