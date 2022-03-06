Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 118 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Toro by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,498,000 after acquiring an additional 336,084 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,028,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,634,000 after buying an additional 319,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,313,000 after acquiring an additional 299,386 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

NYSE:TTC traded down $2.85 on Friday, hitting $90.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a one year low of $89.52 and a one year high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About Toro (Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.