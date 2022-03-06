Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 46.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 59.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.10. 3,995,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.95. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $167.05 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

