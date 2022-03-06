Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 280,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,589,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 196,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,533,000 after buying an additional 46,635 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $217.96. 4,535,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,406,760. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

