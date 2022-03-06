Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after buying an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,302,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785,211. The company has a market capitalization of $445.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $153.13 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

