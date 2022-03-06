Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) PT Lowered to $3.50 at B. Riley

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.82% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ORN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Group in a report on Saturday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NYSE ORN opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

