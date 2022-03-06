Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:OEC traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $15.59. 861,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.40.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan F. Smith bought 13,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

