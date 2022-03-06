Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) to announce $27.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.70 million and the highest is $28.20 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $35.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $130.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $146.63 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $159.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of OESX stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,942. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,585,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 166,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 136,319 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 680,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,589,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

