Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of ORBT remained flat at $$7.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.65. Orbit International has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.
About Orbit International (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orbit International (ORBT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.