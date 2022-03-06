Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ORBT remained flat at $$7.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.65. Orbit International has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.

About Orbit International (Get Rating)

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

