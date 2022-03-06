Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Gap Down to $11.82

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $11.28. Orange shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 5,919 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORAN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Orange during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Orange by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Orange by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orange during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Orange during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orange Company Profile (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

