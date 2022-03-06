Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ OBT remained flat at $$41.00 during midday trading on Friday. 3,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897. Orange County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orange County Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Orange County Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Orange County Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $4,320,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $3,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

