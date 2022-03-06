Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) will announce $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.21. Oracle reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $4,040,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Oracle by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,546 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Finally, Siena Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,806,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock opened at $76.49 on Thursday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.83.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

