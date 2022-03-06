Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.0 days.

Shares of OCLCF stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. Oracle Co. Japan has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.81.

Get Oracle Co. Japan alerts:

About Oracle Co. Japan (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Co. Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Co. Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.