Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.320-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.89 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.670 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPRT. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.80.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 129,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,152. The firm has a market cap of $419.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

