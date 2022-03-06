OpenOcean Reaches One Day Volume of $2.92 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. OpenOcean has a market cap of $14.97 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.0999 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044417 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.55 or 0.06724097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,719.11 or 0.99998436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00047952 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.