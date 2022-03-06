ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ONEOK by 163.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 856.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 638,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,523,000 after purchasing an additional 571,672 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,482,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 446,932 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 657.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 430,403 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 9.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

NYSE OKE opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

