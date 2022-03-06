Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OKTA. Mizuho decreased their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.00.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $158.41 on Thursday. Okta has a 12 month low of $152.51 and a 12 month high of $287.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,406.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Okta by 2,405.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,650,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

