Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $139.29 and last traded at $139.04. Approximately 1,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 272,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.64 and its 200-day moving average is $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $95,305,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after buying an additional 695,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after buying an additional 407,754 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 1,447.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,979,000 after buying an additional 252,276 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

