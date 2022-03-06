Oasis Network Price Tops $0.25 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $869.38 million and $79.55 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

