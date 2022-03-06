nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in nVent Electric by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

