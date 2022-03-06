Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Up 77.8% in February

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NXP stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXP. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.