Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Up 77.8% in February

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NXP stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
