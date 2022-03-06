Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,300 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the January 31st total of 664,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPS. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $65,000.
Shares of JPS stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,765. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
