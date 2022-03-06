Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10,270.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 182,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 45,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $24.81 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61.

