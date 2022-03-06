Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the January 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,004.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 142,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 129,758 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period.

NEA stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

