Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ NVCT opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Nuvectis Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

In related news, CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nuvectis Pharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. Nuvectis Pharma Inc is based in Fort Lee, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.