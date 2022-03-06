NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) is 44 Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. NRG Energy comprises approximately 2.2% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NRG stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $37.56. 3,015,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,430. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.90. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

