Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 78.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 56,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $232,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.11. 1,200,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,036. The stock has a market cap of $245.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

