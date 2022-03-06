Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Update

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Novation Companies stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 37,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,771. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Novation Companies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.12.
Novation Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
