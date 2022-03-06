Novartis AG (NVS) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.18 on March 17th

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.175 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

Novartis has increased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Novartis has a payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Novartis to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novartis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Novartis by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

