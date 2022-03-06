NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NG opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 0.67. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $159,082.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $115,261.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,271 over the last ninety days. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,770,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,749,000 after purchasing an additional 421,414 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,592,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,523,000 after acquiring an additional 77,478 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,482,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after acquiring an additional 854,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,416,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 453,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.