NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NG stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 0.67. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Analysts predict that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $159,082.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $612,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,271 over the last ninety days. 29.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NG. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 245,437 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.