NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.30. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 371,011 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $14.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.47.

In other news, CEO Justin Hall bought 69,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $29,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 71,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

